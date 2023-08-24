Green Castle Resident Takes a Top Spot at Texas Cutting Horse Event

Right: Ben Bregman, with his horse Pop Smoke, tied for first place in the recent West Texas Futurity/ Challenge Cutting Horse Competition in Amarillo, Texas. Prior to this event, the duo finished 4th in the NCHA Summer Spectacular held in Fort Worth. Pop Smoke is owned by Bregman Land and Livestock of Green Castle. Other highlights of the 5-year-old gelding’s career are: 2021 National Cutting Horse Assoc. Futurity Reserve Champion, 2022 NCHA Derby Finalist, and in his short 2 years of eligibility Pop Smoke has earned almost $ 100,000. The duo’s next stop will be the American Royal Cutting in Kansas City August 25th-27th. Photo submitted