Milan City Council Moves Forward on Natural Gas Infrastructure Grant

Submitted by Lisa Sharp, City Clerk

August 7, 2023 – The Mayor and Board of Aldermen of Milan, Missouri met for a regular meeting at the Milan City Hall, 212 E. 2nd Street on August 7, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. with the following Aldermen present: Darin Tucker, Randy McCollum, Ed Reger, Rebecca Bennett, Richard Head and Lesa Smith. Also present: Mayor Andy Herington, City Clerk Lisa Sharp, City Administrator Crystal Bupp and Nancy Watt.

Motion by Head, seconded by Tucker to approve the minutes. Vote: Tucker – yes, McCollum – yes, Reger – yes, Bennett – yes, Head – yes, Smith – yes.

Motion by Reger, seconded by McCollum to approve the bills except the one from Jeremy Bennett. Discussion followed. Vote: Reger – yes, Bennett – yes, Head – yes, Smith – yes, Tucker – yes, Smith – yes.

Motion by Head, seconded by Smith to approve the bill from Jeremy Bennett. Vote: Bennett – abstains, Head – yes, Smith – yes, Tucker – yes, McCollum – yes, Reger – yes.

Motion by McCollum, seconded by Tucker to place on its first reading, Bill # 2624 entitled, “AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING AN APPLICATION WITH U.S. DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION IN REGARD TO CERTIFICATIONS FOR THE NATURAL GAS DISTRIBUTION INFRASTRUCTURE SAFETY AND MODERNIZATION GRANT PROGRAM AND ALL ACTS NECESSARY TO CARRY OUT THE TERMS OF SUCH CONTRACT.” On a motion duly made and seconded, bill was placed on its second reading, read by title and motion carried. Thereupon, McCollum moved that Bill # 2624 be passed as read, seconded by Tucker. Vote: Head – yes, Smith – yes, Tucker – yes, McCollum – yes, Reger – yes, Bennett – yes. Thereupon Bill # 2624 becomes Ordinance # 2831.

Motion by Smith, seconded by Bennett to place on its first reading, Bill # 2625 entitled, “AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF MILAN, MISSOURI, TO ESTABLISH A PROCEDURE TO DISCLOSE POTENTIAL CONFLICTS OF INTEREST AND SUBSTANTIAL INTERESTS FOR CERTAIN OFFICIALS.” On a motion duly made and seconded, bill was placed on its second reading, read by title and motion carried. Thereupon, Smith moved that Bill # 2625 be passed as read, seconded by Bennett. Vote: Smith – yes, Tucker – yes, McCollum – yes, Reger – yes, Bennett – yes, Head – yes.

Motion by Tucker, seconded by McCollum to approve the appointment of Dakota Henness to the Milan Fire Department. Vote: Tucker – yes, McCollum – yes, Reger – yes, Bennett – yes, Head – yes, Smith – yes.

Discussion was held concerning a few operational issues. No action was taken.

Motion by Smith, seconded by McCollum to enter into closed meeting with closed record and closed vote to the extent permitted by law pursuant to 610.021(3) to consider the hiring, firing, disciplining or promotion of particular employees and/or personnel.” Vote: McCollum – yes, Reger – yes – Bennett – yes, Head – yes, Smith – yes, Tucker – yes.

Motion by Tucker, seconded by Bennett to adjourn closed session and return to open session. Vote: Bennett – yes, Head – yes, Smith – yes, Tucker – yes, McCollum – yes, Reger – yes.

Motion by Bennett, seconded by Head to adjourn. Vote: Head – yes, Smith – yes, Tucker – yes, McCollum – yes, Reger – yes, Bennett – yes.