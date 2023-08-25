SCR-1 Board Approves Tax Levy

Schuyler R-1 School District

Minutes Of Board Of Education

Regular Session

Queen City, Mo Wednesday, August 16

Present Members

Jennifer Pantry, President

Andy Akers, Vice President

Marta Aeschliman, Member

Kevin Buckallew, Member

Wanda Homer, Member

Marti McGoldrick, Member

Jill Moncrief, Member

ADMINISTRATION

Kyle Windy, Superintendent of Schools

Ed Koser, High School Principal

Katie Wayman, Elementary Principal

Raven Weaver, Special Services Coordinator

Vickie Pierce, Board Secretary

Tiffany Newland, Director of Finance-absent

CALL TO ORDER – 6:00 p.m.

President Jennifer Pantry called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA – 6:00 p.m.

Kevin Buckallew moved, seconded by Andy Akers to approve the agenda. Motion carried 7-0.

Wanda Homer moved, seconded by Marti McGoldrick to approve the amended agenda (Add public comment time after the tax levy hearing). Motion carried 7-0.

BOND PREPAYMENT & TAX LEVY HEARING – 6:02 p.m.

Tiffany Newland discussed the bond prepayment and tax levy.

Public Comment

Debbi Sidwell commented and had questions on the budget.

APPROVAL OF PREPAYMENT OF BOND DEBT

Board Member Andy Akers moved and board member Marta Aeschliman seconded the motion to approve the pre-payment documents. Motion carried 7-0 by roll call vote: Andy Akers – yes; Kevin Buckallew – yes; Marti McGoldrick – yes, Marta Aeschliman – yes; Jill Moncrief – yes; Wanda Homer – yes; and Jennifer Pantry – yes.

APPROVAL OF TAX LEVY FOR 2023-2024

Board Member Jennifer Pantry moved and board member Wanda Homer seconded the motion to set the 2023-24 adjusted tax rate $2.75 for fund 1, $0.7700 for fund 3, $0.6800 for fund 4 and $4.2000 for total tax rate. Motion carried 6-1 by roll call vote: Andy Akers – yes; Kevin Buckallew – no; Marti McGoldrick – yes, Marta Aeschliman – yes; Jill Moncrief – yes; Wanda Homer – yes; and Jennifer Pantry – yes.

CONSENT AGENDA –

6:15 p.m.

a. Minutes of previous meeting (July 19, 2023)

b. Bills

Wanda Homer moved, seconded by Andy Akers to approve the minutes of the previous meeting. Motion carried 7-0.

Reimbursements to Karley Dufur and MaKinley Aeschliman were pulled from the bill list.

Kevin Buckallew moved, seconded by Marti McGoldrick to approve the bills. Motion carried 7-0.

Andy Akers moved, seconded by Wanda Homer to approve the bill to Karley Dufur. Motion carried 6-0-1 (Marti McGoldrick abstained).

Andy Akers moved, seconded by Marti McGoldrick to approve the bill to MaKinley Aeschliman. Motion carried 6-0-1 (Marta Aeschliman abstained).

FINANCIAL REPORT – 6:21 p.m. – Tiffany Newland

Total revenue is $331,043.83 and total expenses are $263,211.58 for the month of July 2023.

Jennifer Pantry moved, seconded by Wanda Homer to approve the financial report. Motion carried 7-0.

Activities Director – Chris Prewitt – 6:23 p.m

absent

PUBLIC COMMENT TIME – 6:23 p.m.

OLD BUSINESS – 6:23 p.m.

NEW BUSINESS – 6:23 p.m.

a. Approval of the Annual Secretary of the Board Report for the 2022-2023 school year.

Wanda Homer moved, seconded by Jill Moncrief to approve the Annual Secretary of the Board report for the 2022-2023 school year. Motion carried 7-0.

b. Approval of facility plan

Kevin Buckallew moved, seconded by Marti McGoldrick to approve the facility plan. Motion carried 7-0.

c. Approval of Local Compliance Plan

Marta Aeschliman moved, seconded by Andy Akers to approve the 2023-2024 local compliance plan. Motion carried 7-0.

d. Approval of Custodian of Records

Kevin Buckallew moved, seconded by Jill Moncrief to approve VICKIE PIERCE as the custodian of records. Motion carried 7-0.

e. Approval of early resignation notice

Wanda Homer moved, seconded by Jill Moncrief to approve and offer the early resignation notice for the 2023-2024 school year to certified staff. Motion carried 7-0.

f. Approval of additional substitutes

Wanda Homer moved, seconded by Andy Akers to approve the hire of Brian Briney, Marge Kaden, and Randy Morris as substitutes for the 2023-2024 school year. Motion carried 7-0.

g. Approval of tutoring teachers

Wanda Homer moved, seconded by Jill Moncrief to approve the list of tutoring teachers for the 2023-2024 school year. Motion carried 7-0.

h. Approval of resignations

Marta Aeschliman moved, seconded by Kevin Buckallew to accept the resignations of para ANNETTE SCHOONOVER and bus driver AMY SHOTTEN. Motion carried 7-0.

i. Approval of bus driver, para, and coach

Andy Akers moved, seconded by Wanda Homer to employ CARRIE ORR as a bus driver, LAURA MILLER as a para, and ETHAN HERRING as flag coach for the 2023- 24. Motion carried 7-0.

j. Discussion/ approval of weed eating bid

Mr. Windy discussed weed eating around the school district. No motions were made.

k. September meeting will be Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.

ELEMENTARY PRINCIPAL – Katie Wayman – 6:34 p.m.

Enrollment PK-6 (as of 8/10/23): 339

2022 Enrollment PK- 6: 352

Upcoming Events:

● August 14-17 PD Days

● August 17 Open House 5:00-6:30

● August 22 FIRST DAY

● August 24 3-6 Parent Meetings (3rd 5:30, 4th 6:00, 5th/6th 6:30)

● August 31 PK-2 Parent Meetings (PK 5:00, K 5:30, 1st 6:00, 2nd 6:30)

● September 8 Grandparents’ Day Celebration 2:30-3:30

● September 11 Story Hour at the Schuyler County Library 10:00- 11:00

● September 11 PTO Meeting at 6:00

● September 15 1st Quarter Midterm

● September 22 Homecoming, Early Dismissal at 1:20

● September 27 School Picture Day

Programs

● We will kick off the year with PBS expectations and a school-wide celebration.

● We will review emergency procedures. Celebrations

● Thank you to the Board and District for all the enhancements to the elementary building this past summer!

● School starts on Tuesday, August 22nd!

HIGH SCHOOL PRINCIPAL – Ed Koser – 6:35 p.m.

Mr. Koser discussed the upcoming school year.

SPECIAL SERVICES COORDINATOR – Raven Weaver – 6:36 p.m.

Schuyler R-1 meets the requirements and purposes of the IDEA.

SUPERINTENDENT – Kyle Windy – 6:37 p.m.

• Schuyler County is now recognized as a Work Ready Community.

What does it mean to be a Work Ready Community?

A certified Work Ready Community means our county has job candidates in the pipeline with high-demand skills proven by the National Career Readiness Certificate. It shows that local employers care about hiring the best and brightest that our region has to offer. Furthermore, a student can take the WorkKeys test, which they can use on employment applications and that might give them a ‘leg-up’ on the competition. There are 4 levels a student can score on the WorkKeys (Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum).

There were several goals we had to meet as a community to attain this recognition. Here is the link to show our specific county and which employers the WorkKeys: https:// www.workreadycommunities.org/MO/197

With the help from Tri-County Electric, we completed all of our goals this past school year and a representative from the state will be here in September to present our award.

• Building Update-Superintendent Windy will speak with Artistic Concrete about the elementary floor issues.

REQUEST FOR EXECUTIVE SESSION – 6:40 p.m.

Marta Aeschliman moved, seconded by Wanda Homer to go into executive session as provided in Rs.Mo.610.021 (3, 13) (6, 14); (Personnel/ Student Issues). Motion carried 7-0 by roll call vote: Marti McGoldrick – yes; Jennifer Pantry – yes; Andy Akers – yes; Wanda Homer – yes; Kevin Buckallew – yes; Jill Moncrief – yes; and Marta Aeschliman – yes.

RETURN TO REGULAR SESSION – 7:30 p.m.

Thank you notes were received from the Donnie Middleton family and Kaitlyn Hatfield.

ADJOURNMENT – 7:32 p.m.