 Graves Requests Plan to Reopen Baring Post Office After Tornado 

Office of U.S. Rep. Sam Graves

Washington, D.C – Congressman Sam Graves wrote Postmaster General Louis DeJoy last week requesting the United States Postal Service (USPS) develop a plan to reopen the Post Office in Baring, Missouri destroyed by the EF2 tornado that devastated the community earlier this month.

“There’s been a United States Post Office in Baring for more than 130 years,” Graves said. “In the wake of this tragedy, the people of Baring deserve a plan from USPS to reopen this post office and continue serving the community for generations to come.”

“The community of Baring might be small, but it is strong. I ask that the United States Postal Service join in this rebuilding effort by finding a suitable location in Baring for the Post Office to reopen in a timely manner,” the letter states.