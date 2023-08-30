Indians Shut Out Scotland County

By Mike Scott

The Clark County Indians opened their 2023 season with a 38-0 shutout of the Scotland County Tigers in Memphis on Friday night.

The Indians were hesitant on offense through much of the first quarter, as the two teams traded three-and-out punts.

Clark County’s first points of the season came on a 31-yard pass play from Brayen James to Konner Westercamp. Westercamp caught the pass at around the 20-yard line, then maneuvered his way through the Tiger defense to the end zone. A Collin Hunziker run tacked on the two-point conversion, and with 3:56 left in the first, Clark County took an 8-0 lead.

The Indians added another first quarter TD moments later, as James handed the ball off to Chayce Webster, who scored from three yards out. That two-point conversion attempt failed, and the Indian led 14-0 with 1:35 left in the first.

The Tiger offense struggled all evening, and the Indian defense gained confidence.

The Indians scored again on Hunziker 20-yard run, and Jonny Shinn punched the two-point conversion across the goal line to put the Indians up 22-0 with 9:36 left in the half.

Scotland County hurt themselves with a penalty that put them in a first and 25 situation, and punted after moving the ball only five yards.

Clark County got possession at their own 47, and moved to midfield before Shinn broke free on a 50-yard touchdown run. James ran the two-point conversion, and Clark County was us 30-0 late in the first half.

Jaden Fuller logged a big return for the Tigers, but the Indian “D” shut them down and Scotland County turned the ball over on downs.

Clark County punted their next possession, and the Tigers picked up a rare first down before Luke Plenge scored a big sack on the Tiger QB.

At the half, the Indians led 30-0.

Clark County wouldn’t score again until just 54 seconds remained in the third quarter, as Shinn notched a seven yard TD run. James added the two points, and Clark County took a 38-0 lead.

With a running clock, the fourth quarter sped past to the 38-0 final.

The Indians racked up 352 yards of total offense, while allowing the Tigers only 36.

James passed for 173 yards, with Shinn as the leading receiver with 89 yards. Lucus Eddleman caught for 32 yards, Westercamp had 31 yards, although Westercamp’s total would have been much higher if a long reception run hadn’t been negated by a penalty.

Drew Holsted led the rushing with 47 yards. Shinn added 40, and Hunziker had 35 yards on the ground.