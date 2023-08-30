Marching Eagles Perform at Antique Days Parade By Editor | August 30, 2023 The Knox County R-1 School District Marching Band performed at the Antique Days festival at the Memphis Town Square on Saturday morning, August 26, 2023. Photo by Sue Scott Posted in Corporate Featured Stories, The Edina Sentinel Related Posts Scotland Co. Hospital Making Plans to Bring OB and Women’s Health to Unionville and Milan August 31, 2023 SCH Welcomes New Program Director for Senior Life Solutions August 31, 2023 Milan C-2 Schools Announce Plans for New Sports Complex August 31, 2023 Milan Chamber of Commerce Hosts Ribbon Cutting at Garcia’s Auto Repair August 31, 2023 Scotland County Hospital Making Plans to Provide Women’s Health Services in Milan August 31, 2023