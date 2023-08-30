Schantz Retires from Clark County Health Department

By Emily Bontrager

Paula Schantz has always loved to help people. She started working at the Clark County Health Department in 2005 and on August 15, she retired at the age of 80.

Paula grew up in Austin, Texas and she graduated from Mccallum High School in 1961. She met her husband, Wayne in Texas.

“I met my husband in Austin in the Air Force and he was from Washington, Iowa. We moved up there to the farm and then from Washington we moved here in 75,” Paula said.

Paula lives in Ashton, Missouri and has always followed her passion for helping others. She worked at the nursing home for 12 years in the kitchen and then she decided to go work at the Clark County Health Department.

Paula first heard about the opening at the health department from her daughter-in-law Lorie Schantz. Paula worked as a Home Health Aide at the health department and she enjoyed everything about her job. She assisted patients with baths and she also cleaned their homes if needed.

One of the things that Paula did not know about the health department was how many services they provide for the public to utilize.

“I did not know all of the things that the health department offered until I started working there. They offer a lot, you just have to call and see what they do offer,” Paula said.

“It’s a great place and the nurses are really great and the Home Health Aides. They take real interest in their patients.”

A few weeks ago, Paula’s coworkers threw a retirement party for her. She is going to miss working at the health department and miss everyone she has built a relationship with.

“I will miss my coworkers, I’ll miss going to work, period, and I’ll miss my patients because you develop a relationship with them,” Paula said.

Now that Paula has retired, she plans to just live and enjoy her retirement. One thing that Paula still wants to continue to do after her retirement is help others.

“I would like to adult babysit for two or three hours if someone is taking care of someone and they want to run to Keokuk for a couple hours. I can come in and sit,” Paula said.

Paula has a lot of experience with working with patients over the years at the health department as a Home Health Aide. If anyone is interested and wants to contact Paula to adult babysit, they can call her at 660-216-7746.