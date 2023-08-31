Downing Appreciation Days: “Footloose & Fancy Free in 2023!”

This year’s Downing Appreciation Days will be held on September 7-9, 2023. The theme for this year is “Footloose & Fancy Free in 2023.”

The Downing Appreciation Days will start off on Sunday, September 3 with the Community Church Service at the fairgrounds at 7:00 p.m. The Downing Baptist Church will be doing the service.

Come out and enjoy the Free Fish Fry on Thursday, September 7 at 6:00 p.m. The Free Fish Fry is co-sponsored by Bank of Kirksville Downing Branch. The meal is a free will donation.

Don’t miss out on the Baby Show, Mr. and Miss, and the Prince and Princess contests at 6:15 p.m. To enter the Baby Show, the age range is Birth to 24 months. The Mr. and Miss age group is 2 to 4 years old and the Prince and Princess age group is 5 to 7 years old. You can pre-register for these contests by The Depot from 5:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. For more information, contact Cindy Antal at 660-342-5073.

A 4-point Pitch Tournament will take place Thursday evening from 7:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The cost to enter is $10.00 per person, with 1st place receiving 50% pay back. It is $1.00 per set. For more information, contact Linda Jackson at 660-216-5712.

Stick around Thursday evening for the Drawing for $100.00 cash and other prizes at 9:00 p.m.

On Friday, September 8, there will be even more fun activities for everyone to enjoy. A Truck & Tractor Pull will begin at 6:00 p.m. that evening. The cost is $20.00 per hook. For more information for the Laplander Tractor Pullers, call Charlie at 660-342-1664. For Stock 4X4 Truck Pullers information, call Shannon at 660-342-0421.

The Drawing for $200.00 cash and other prizes will be at 10:00 p.m. Friday evening.

On Saturday, September 9, the morning kicks off at 9:00 a.m. at the Coffey Ropers Arena with Barrel Racing, Team Roping, and Calcutta events. For more information, contact Lane at 660-342-6143, Gerald at 660- 216-0405, Darius at 660-342-5703, Vance at 660-216-2827 or Mike at 660- 216-2521.

Kids should register for the Kiddie Parade from 10:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd in Bikes, Pets, Open, and Motorized (not over 12hp) will be given out to those who win. Kids are to line up next to the Bank of Downing. The Kiddie Parade will start at 11:30 a.m.

The Downing Appreciation Days Parade will start at Noon on Saturday. Registration will be at 11:15 a.m. and everyone is to line up at the Baptist Church. Cash prizes will be given for Floats and Motorized entries. The Parade winners will be posted inside the shelter house following the parade. For more information, contact Robin at 660-341-7544 or Cindy at 660-342- 5073.

This year’s Ping Pong Drop (on Tractor Pull Track) will be at 1:00 p.m. After the Ping Pong Drop, will be the Kids Races at 1:30 p.m. Winners of the races will receive cash prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place. The age groups for the races are 3-5 year olds, 6-8 year olds, 9-12 year olds, and 13-15 year olds.

A Corn Hole Tournament will take place at 1:30 p.m. The cost to enter is $40.00 per two person team. 1st place receives 50% payout and 2nd place receives $35.00. For more information, contact Brett Hayden at 660-956-3565.

A Pedal Tractor Pull sponsored by the Widows Sons and Downing Appreciation Days Board will start at 2:30 p.m. This will take place at the Downing Fairgrounds Stage. The age groups are 4-5 girls & boys, 6-7 girls & boys, 8-9 girls & boys, 10-11 girls & boys, and 16 & under girls & boys. There will also be a Powder Puff group with ladies older than 16.

This year’s Pie Contest will begin at 3:00 p.m. Bring a homemade pie to see if you can win a prize! The cost is $1.00 per entry and each entry must be entered by 3:00 p.m. The age groups for the Pie Contest are 12 & under, 13-16, and 17 & over. Cash prizes will be given for 1st place in each age group and category. Miscellaneous prizes will be awarded for 2nd and 3rd places in each age group and category as well.

Make sure to support the Pie Auction at 5:00 p.m. All of the proceeds will go towards playground installation!

A Kids Drawing (must be present to win) will be at 6:00 p.m. Saturday evening.

The entertainment that will round out the evening will be the Keota Acoustic Band. The band will perform at 7:00 p.m.

The last Drawing for this year will be at 10:00 p.m. on Saturday. The drawing will be for $300.00 cash and other prizes.

On Sunday, September 10 there will also be more Barrel Racing and Team Roping at the Coffey Ropers Arena.

There are also many other things to enjoy this year! There will be Bingo, food, ice cream, vendors, and craft booths for all to enjoy.

Don’t forget to stop by the Depot Museum and to join in on this year’s “Footloose and Fancy Free in 2023!”