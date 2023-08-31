Milan Chamber of Commerce Hosts Ribbon Cutting at Garcia’s Auto Repair

Submitted by Brittani Maulsby

MILAN, MO – The Milan Chamber of Commerce (MCC) conducted a ribbon cutting ceremony & joined Garcia’s Auto Repair and Transmission to celebrate their 7th anniversary in Milan on August 17, 2023. Garcia’s Auto Repair is in its 3rd year located at the corner of 3rd & Pearl Street in Milan.

“Thank you for acquiring our service. We hope your experience with us is extraordinary,” said Valentin Garcia, owner Garcia’s Auto Repair and Transmission.

“Garcia’s Auto Repair and Transmission & Valentin Garcia, owner are wonderful assets to our community and Chamber family,” said Brittani Maulsby, MCC President. We are excited to celebrate Garcia’s Auto Repair & Transmission and look forward to working with them and all MCC Business Members for years to come.