Moderate Injury in Vehicle Versus Tractor Crash

By Emilie Rumble

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, an accident on Missouri Route 11, located three miles west of Baring, resulted in moderate injuries for a Kirksville man.

The accident occurred when 32-year-old Clair L. Burkholder of Baring, Missouri, was driving a 2006 Massey Ferguson 7486 tractor headed east bound and attempted to make a left turn when it was struck by an eastbound 2022 Dodge Durango driven by Steve L. Pennington, age 56, of Kirksville. Pennington was transported by Knox County Ambulance to NRMC in Kirksville.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Department, Knox County Fire and Rescue and Hunter Auto Body assisted the MSHP at the scene.