Scotland County Tigers Fall to Clark County Indians in Home Opener

By: Weston Smith

Football is back! Memphis and Kahoka football fans braved the heat on Friday night to watch their favorite teams back under the lights of a football field. After a week of early morning practices, real feel temperatures that exceeded 100 degrees, and a one hour delayed start on Friday, the Tigers and Indians were able to get their seasons under way.

It looked like both squads had spent a lot of their early mornings perfecting defensive schemes with both defenses coming out strong, and ready to play. Nearing the end of the first quarter, both teams were without points on the board. With 5 minutes left in the first quarter and through most of the second quarter, the Indian Offense came alive. The Indians outscored the Tigers 30 – 0 heading into the locker rooms for halftime.

The second half saw a lot more of that same theme, defense. The Indians put up 8 points in the third to extend their advantage to 38-0, and neither team would put points on the board in the 4th. Final score Clark County 38, Scotland County 0.

The Tigers struggled to get going on offense, tallying 23 carries for a total of 43 yards on the ground. They were led by Kallen Hamlin’s 8 rushing attempts for 38 yards. Payton Frederick tallied 10 solo tackles and 2 assisted tackles on the defensive side of the ball. While Hamlin added 7 solo tackles, and 4 assisted tackles.

The Tigers will travel to Highland High School on Friday, September 1st.