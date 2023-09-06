 McDaniel Dominates Keokuk XC Meet 

Mason McDaniel set a fast pace at the Keokuk Cross County Invitational to open the 2023 Cross Country season on Thursday afternoon. The meet was held at the Elks Lodge Golf Course in Keokuk.

McDaniel took an early lead and never looked back, finishing 17 seconds ahead of the second-place runner, with a time of 17:27.

Kindric Hurt placed seventh for Clark County, with an 18:37 time. Quinton Roach took 24th, with a time of 21.37. Harrison Parker’s time of 22:12 put him in 26th place, and Brayden Clark placed 44th, with a time of 26:11. Brekin Webster rounded out the Indian runners with ah 45th place finish in 26:16.

As a team, the Indian runners placed second to Ft. Madison.

In varsity girls action, Trinity Little led Clark County with a 12th place finish in 24.53. Mia Johnson placed 19th in 26:21. Brinley Hollender took 26th, with a 29:16 time. Tianna Little placed 27th with a time of 30:12, and Lundyn Neves placed 28th, with a time of 31:00. Natalie Filz placed 30th, with a 31.48 time.

As a team, the girls placed third overall.

Grant Smeltser won the Middle School boys meet, with a 9:14 time. Brytin Wilson placed 11th, with a time of 10:07. Oliver Nichols rounded out the Indian middle school runners with a time of 12:09, putting him in 36th place.

Presley Ames placed 16th in the Middle School girls run, with a time of 11:51, and Olivia Hodges took 21st, with a time of 13:06.