Police Ask for Assistance from the Public Following Rash of Edina Burglaries

(Scroll down for suspect photos.)

By Echo Menges

Edina, MO – Wednesday, September 6, 2023 – The Edina Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect or suspects involved in a rash of burglaries at Edina businesses.

According to Edina Police Chief Ryan Bishop, three businesses have been burglarized over the last two weeks.

The first burglaries reported were at the Family Foods discount grocery store located on Highway 6 on the east side of Edina. The thief or thieves are believed to have entered the business through a back door on two separate occasions, on Tuesday, August 22, and Saturday, August 26, after hours. An undisclosed amount of cash was allegedly stolen.



A burglary was also reported at the Edina Farm & Home store off Highway 15/Reid Street on the south side of Edina sometime between closing on Saturday evening, September 2, and Monday morning, September 4. The thief or thieves made entry through the back door. An undisclosed amount of cash and checks were allegedly stolen.

Another burglary was reported at the Sunoco gas station and convenience store at the Highway 15/First Street and Highway 6/Lafayette St. junction in Edina, which is alleged to have happened on Tuesday morning, September 5, at approximately 3:15 a.m.

“It is believed an additional burglary occurred at the same store prior to this incident,” said EPD Chief Ryan Bishop.

During the most recent burglary at the Sunoco, a suspect was captured on the video surveillance system wearing a light gray hoodie sweatshirt, faded jeans, tan shoes, and black gloves.

“A substantial amount of cash and cigarettes were stolen from the Sunoco convenience store,” said Chief Bishop.

Police are not releasing the method of entry to the Sunoco business at this time.

“If anyone has any information or saw anything suspicious near these businesses during the times these burglaries could have taken place, contact the Edina Police Department or the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at (660)397-3251 or (660)397-2186,” said Chief Bishop.