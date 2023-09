Colton McCully, of Harris, MO, exhibited the Reserve Champion Light Crossbred Gilt at the Missouri State Fair August 19th during the Crossbred Gilt Show. He is the son of Steven and Nancy McCully of Harris, MO, the grandson of Bobby and Ali McCully of Milan, MO, and Betty Jackson of New Cambria, MO. Colton is in third grade at Milan C-2 School. Photo submitted