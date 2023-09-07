NEMR Recognizes Milan as a Smart Rural Community

Submitted by Jennifer Chrisman

NEMR has recently been recognized as a Smart Rural Community Provider by NTCA-The Rural Broadband Association. As a result of this national recognition, the Milan community is now celebrated as a Smart Rural Community (SRC). A ribbon cutting was held on August 17th at the courthouse with community members, elected city and county officials, Milan Chamber of Commerce, and NEMR employees.

SRC is a national network of communities powered by innovative rural broadband providers that are building a brighter future for small-town America. NEMR is a member of NTCA along with 850 other telecommunications companies across the U.S.A. The SRC program promotes rural broadband and its role in supporting innovative economic development, effective education, efficient energy distribution and use, state-of-the-art healthcare and other important issues for rural America.

A Smart Rural Community is about connection—neighbors to friends, teachers to students, doctors to patients, new businesses to customers, and a community to the world. Connected by fiber broadband we can achieve more, together. Smart Rural Communities are made possible by fiber-based broadband providers like NEMR and the teachers, farmers, doctors, businesses (large and small), and others who are committed to driving growth and creating opportunities that help their communities thrive. As leaders in broadband technology, Smart Rural Community providers deliver cutting-edge communications services in rural spaces throughout the country. Their services open new opportunities for students and

business owners, enabling remote regions to remain competitive in expanding national and global markets.