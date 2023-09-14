Indians Blow Out Macon In CCC Opener

The Clark County Indians turned in an impressive performance in Friday’s Clarence Cannon Conference opener. The Indians dominated the Macon Tigers from the first play of the game.

Collin Hunziker kicked a line-drive onside kickoff that bounced off a Tiger player and was recovered by Brennan Fuller, giving the Indians possession at their own 47 yard line. A low snap cost Clark County 10 yards, but Chayce Webster passed to Drew Holsted for a first down. The Indians methodically moved down the field, even converting a fourth down to keep the drive alive before Webster scored from four yards out, giving the Indians a 6-0 lead with eight minutes left in the first quarter. The extra point conversion failed.

Macon’s possession ended on the third play when Holsted picked off a Macon pass. Six plays later, Jonny Shinn scored on an eight-yard run. Shinn caught a pass for the two-pointer, and the Indians led 14-0 with 6:19 left in the quarter.

Landon Farmer and Drew Holsted tallied a sack on Macon’s next possession, forcing a punt.

The Indians moved the ball on their next possession, but a series of flags resulted in Clark County turning the ball over on downs at the Macon 21-yard line.

Holsted got his second pickoff of the night, giving the Indians a short field to work with. Holsted got the 24-yard TD with 8:18 left in the half. Hunziker hauled in a Webster pass for two points, and the Indians led 22-0.

The Tigers went three and out on the next series, and the Indians put together another solid drive, including a big run by Fuller to the Tiger seven yard line. Shinn scored from there, and carried the two point conversion, putting Clark County up 30-0 at the half.

The Indians scored on the first play from scrimmage in the second half, as Shinn got open and raced 62 yard to the end zone. After the conversion, the Indians led 38-0, and the running clock went into effect.

Konner Westercamp picked off a Macon pass on their first play, and raced to the end zone. A flag negated the pick-six, but Clark County drove the ball in to take a 44-0 lead with 3:33 left.

The Indians would add one more score when freshman Corrick Hunziker snagged a 50-plus yard pick six. The extra point kick split the uprights, and the Indians posted a 51-0 win over Macon, to improve their record to 3-0.

The Indians had 396 total yards of offense, including 340 on the ground. Shinn led the Indians on the ground with 173 yards. Webster completed four of six passes attempts for 56 yards, with Holsted as leading receiver with 50 yards.

Clark County travels to Highland on Friday to face the Cougars.