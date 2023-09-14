Kahoka to Celebrate 139th Old Settler’s Day!

Old Settler’s Day will take place on Saturday, September 23. The theme for this year’s celebration is “Safari!”

The week’s events will start off on Sunday, September 17 with the Queen & Princess Contest at 7:00 p.m. This contest will be held in the Clark County Middle School gym and the contest is sponsored by Emma Lee Designs. For more information, contact Jessica Pitford at 660-342- 9562.

This year’s Little Mister and Miss Clark County Contest will take place on Tuesday, September 19 at 6:30 p.m. in the Clark County Middle School gym. This event is sponsored by Exchange Bank and the deadline to sign up is noon on September 15. You can sign up at the Exchange Bank in Kahoka or Wayland. Kids must be at least 4 or no older than 5 years of age by October 1, 2023.

The Old Settler’s Jr. Miss & Jr. Princess Contest will be held on Wednesday, September 20. This event will be held at the Clark County Middle School at 6:30 p.m. Junior Miss is for Kindergarten through 2nd grade students. Junior Princess is for 3rd grade through 5th grade students. Kids must be signed up by Sunday, September 17. Sign up is at Ava Mae Boutique, who is sponsoring this event. For more information, contact Jessica Pitford at 660-342-9562 or Shelby and Brenda Moss at 319- 795-2128 or 660-342-0167.

The Old Settler’s Day celebration will start early on Saturday, September 23 with the Clark County Volunteer Fire Department Pancake Breakfast. The pancakes will be served from 6:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Fire Station. For more information, contact Tanner Harrison at 660-216-1436.

The 5K Walk/Run will begin early Saturday morning at 8:00 a.m. on the Northeast corner of the Kahoka Square. The One Mile Competitive Run will begin at 8:05 a.m. and the Kids Fun Run around the Square will begin at 9:00 a.m. For more information, contact Kids Being Kids (Heart of Clark, LLC) at 660-341-3922.

The Baby Contest, which is sponsored by the Clark County Nursing Home and Residential Care Facility, will be held at the Clark County R-1 High School at 9:00 a.m. To pre-register, go to the Clark County Nursing Home. Registration is open until September 22 or you can register Saturday morning.

On the West side of the Square in the parking lots by Vigen Memorial Home & Division of Family Services, there will be a Clark County Classic Car Show. Registration will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The Parade will be from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. For more information, contact Karl Hamner at 660- 341-3965 or Brent Bourgeois at 660-341-6593.

Bring your favorite pet to the Pet Parade, which will be on the Northeast side of the Square. This event will start at 9:30 a.m. and is sponsored by Farm Bureau.

Come near and far to ride the Mercer’s Crazy Train, which will run from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. This train will feature six animal themed cars and they will have make and take crafts! The train is sponsored by Green Valley Seed.

The Paul Rowe Historical Museum will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Stop in to see special exhibits about packing to move west in the 1800’s and the Spencer family.

Kids gather around and bring your bikes to the Decorated Bike Contest. This contest will begin at 10:30 a.m. and is sponsored by People’s Bank of Wyaconda. Bikes should be lined up on the street in front of Tanglez Hair Salon (N. Morgan St.).

The Pedal Tractor Pull will take place at 11:00 a.m. on the South side of the Square. Ages 3 to 10 can enter. This event is sponsored by Bank of Monticello, Clark County Pharmacy, and Shelter Insurance – Tim Bertram, Agent.

Creative people can show their talents at the Decorated Pumpkin Contest at 11:00 a.m. The contest will be held in front of H&M Antiques. Entries will be divided into grades Kindergarten and under, 1-2, 3-4, 5-12, and there will be an Adult class. This event is sponsored by H&M Antiques. For more information, contact them at 660-727- 1600.

An Antique Tractor Show will also be held on the North side of the Square. For more information, contact Steve Schantz at 660-341-0759.

Don’t miss out on the Bounce House in the park, which is sponsored by Kahoka State Bank.

There will also be an Inflatable Obstacle Course and Carnival Games for all kids to enjoy. The course and games are sponsored by the Kahoka First Baptist Church.

Registration for Clark County’s Oldest Citizen will end at 2:00 p.m. at the Chamber Table inside the park next to the Bandstand. This is sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce. Winners will be announced at the Bandstand following the Parade.

The Old Settler’s Day Parade will start at 2:00 p.m. at the CCR-1 High School. Everyone should line up for the Parade at the Clark County R-1 High School parking lot at 1:15 p.m. There will be Clark County Cash Prizes awarded for parade entries. For more information, contact Melissa Bevans at 660- 727-8261.

Immediately following the parade, the Corn Hole Tournament will take place on the East Side of the Square. The cost to enter is $20.00 per team. All ages are welcome to join in on the fun. Prizes will be awarded to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places. All of the proceeds benefit Fundraising Friends, which helps local families. Registration forms are available at the Clark County Courthouse Collector’s Office. For more information, contact Michelle Allen.

A Fish Fry will be held at the Kahoka VFW Post 4342 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday evening. This is a free will donation for dine in or $9.00 per carry-out. The meal will include catfish and buffalo and assorted sides and desserts. Entertainment will start at 8:00 p.m. with the Contingency Band. All of the proceeds will go towards the fireworks fund!

There will be a Community Prayer Service Saturday evening with a Hymn Sing at 6:30 p.m. and a service at 7:00 p.m. with Zeke Magill as the speaker. This event is sponsored by the Ministerial Alliance and will be held at the Kahoka Presbyterian Church.

Don’t miss out on this year’s Old Settler’s Day! There will be many activities to participate in, various vendors to see, and so much fun and games for the kids to enjoy!