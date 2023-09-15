2023 Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame Inductees
SEDALIA, MO – The Missouri 4-H community honored the 2023 inductees into the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame in August at State Fair Community College in Sedalia.
“This year’s inductees represent not just the best but a commitment to making the best even better,” said Rachel Augustine, senior director of advancement for the Missouri 4-H Foundation. “With unwavering dedication, remarkable contributions and a profound legacy of volunteer leadership, these remarkable individuals have elevated the standards of excellence within the 4-H program.”
Inductees representing 33 counties and one inductee representing the state established a legacy totaling 1,061 years of service to 4-H, Augustine said. Friends and family members attended the 17th annual event sponsored by FCS Financial and the Missouri State Fair in partnership with the Missouri 4-H Foundation.
“Each year, the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame induction serves as a poignant reminder of the lasting impact that volunteers can have on the lives of young people, families and communities,” she said. “It is a celebration of passion, selflessness and a relentless drive to empower the next generation of leaders.”
“We are eternally grateful to these volunteers with an incredible legacy of service and honor these exceptional individuals,” said Lupita Fabregas, director of the University of Missouri Extension 4-H Center for Youth Development.
“From the heart of Missouri’s vibrant cities to the quiet corners of its rural landscapes, the 2023 inductees have woven together a tapestry of experiences, knowledge and wisdom that has enriched the lives of countless 4-H members,” Fabregas added. “Their stories inspire us to reach greater heights, to embrace challenges with resilience and to pass on the torch of leadership to the generations that follow.”
2023 Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame inductees:
Robert “Bob” Idel, statewide
Rick and Melinda Morgan, Barton County
Elvera Schnakenberg Zimmerschied, Benton County
Nancy Nelson, Boone County
Gloria Leamer, Caldwell County
Stella Patton, Carroll County
Barb Clark, Clark County
Janice Loesch, Cole County
Wilfred “Jerry” and Margaret Monk*, Cooper County
Dana Richter, Crawford County
Dorothy “Joanne” Snodgrass, Dade County
Doris Koch, Franklin County
Kelly Thomas, Gasconade County
Milton and Janet Sager, Gentry County
Jim Raysik Inc., Henry County
Patricia Gordon*, Jasper County
Pam Callahan, Johnson County
Gary and Barb Copenhaver, Lafayette County
Kaye Scott, Lawrence County
Tracy Dames, Lewis County
Lauren Richardson, Lincoln County
Bill Allen, Linn County
Gracie Jones, Livingston County
Kevin and Diane DeHaan Marion County
Helen Miller, Monroe County
Rhonda Helm, Newton County
Opal Williams, Phelps County
Marion Branstetter, Pike County
Alan Dreves, Ray County
Ruth and James Mellor, St. Charles County
Martha Ware, Sullivan County
Donna Shorten, Vernon County
Ardell Mikus, Warren County
*Posthumous award.