SEDALIA, MO – The Missouri 4-H community honored the 2023 inductees into the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame in August at State Fair Community College in Sedalia.

“This year’s inductees represent not just the best but a commitment to making the best even better,” said Rachel Augustine, senior director of advancement for the Missouri 4-H Foundation. “With unwavering dedication, remarkable contributions and a profound legacy of volunteer leadership, these remarkable individuals have elevated the standards of excellence within the 4-H program.”

Inductees representing 33 counties and one inductee representing the state established a legacy totaling 1,061 years of service to 4-H, Augustine said. Friends and family members attended the 17th annual event sponsored by FCS Financial and the Missouri State Fair in partnership with the Missouri 4-H Foundation.

“Each year, the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame induction serves as a poignant reminder of the lasting impact that volunteers can have on the lives of young people, families and communities,” she said. “It is a celebration of passion, selflessness and a relentless drive to empower the next generation of leaders.”

“We are eternally grateful to these volunteers with an incredible legacy of service and honor these exceptional individuals,” said Lupita Fabregas, director of the University of Missouri Extension 4-H Center for Youth Development.

“From the heart of Missouri’s vibrant cities to the quiet corners of its rural landscapes, the 2023 inductees have woven together a tapestry of experiences, knowledge and wisdom that has enriched the lives of countless 4-H members,” Fabregas added. “Their stories inspire us to reach greater heights, to embrace challenges with resilience and to pass on the torch of leadership to the generations that follow.”

2023 Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame inductees:

Robert “Bob” Idel, statewide

Rick and Melinda Morgan, Barton County

Elvera Schnakenberg Zimmerschied, Benton County

Nancy Nelson, Boone County

Gloria Leamer, Caldwell County

Stella Patton, Carroll County

Barb Clark, Clark County

Janice Loesch, Cole County

Wilfred “Jerry” and Margaret Monk*, Cooper County

Dana Richter, Crawford County

Dorothy “Joanne” Snodgrass, Dade County

Doris Koch, Franklin County

Kelly Thomas, Gasconade County

Milton and Janet Sager, Gentry County

Jim Raysik Inc., Henry County

Patricia Gordon*, Jasper County

Pam Callahan, Johnson County

Gary and Barb Copenhaver, Lafayette County

Kaye Scott, Lawrence County

Tracy Dames, Lewis County

Lauren Richardson, Lincoln County

Bill Allen, Linn County

Gracie Jones, Livingston County

Kevin and Diane DeHaan Marion County

Helen Miller, Monroe County

Rhonda Helm, Newton County

Opal Williams, Phelps County

Marion Branstetter, Pike County

Alan Dreves, Ray County

Ruth and James Mellor, St. Charles County

Martha Ware, Sullivan County

Donna Shorten, Vernon County

Ardell Mikus, Warren County

*Posthumous award.