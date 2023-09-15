High Hopes Employment Services Receives $25,000 Donation

Funds dedicated to providing individuals affected by disability and homelessness the opportunity to thrive in their communities

Submitted by Hannah Castle

MILAN, Mo. —

Aug. 28, 2023 —

High Hopes Employment Services recently received a $25,000 gift from First Interstate Bank and the First Interstate BancSystem Foundation as part of their second-annual Believe in Local grant campaign. These funds will be deployed to provide individuals and families who are affected by economic decline, disability or homelessness, with the opportunity to work, live and socialize in their community. “We are incredibly appreciative of First Interstate’s generosity and support,” said Andrea Rowland, executive director of High Hopes Employment Services. “This donation helps us to explore new avenues to continue to diversify the services we offer. We’re thankful to have dedicated partners like First Interstate working with us to strengthen our community.” First Interstate Bank launched its Believe in Local campaign in 2022 to celebrate the Bank’s longstanding commitment to the communities it serves. Each year, 40 nonprofit organizations across the Bank’s 14-state footprint receive a $25,000 gift in support of their mission. High Hopes Employment Services was nominated by local First Interstate employees and selected from a pool of over 500 submissions thanks to its alignment with the Bank’s philanthropic goals. “Giving back to the places we call home is central to who we are as a community bank,” Jennifer Ballinger, First Interstate retail manager in Milan. “Our Believe in Local grant campaign captures our core values in action and is the ideal way to celebrate the nonprofit organizations that deliver the greatest positive impact. We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to further support the High Hopes Employment Services in its work to make our community a better place to live, work, and raise a family.” In addition to campaigns like Believe in Local, First Interstate makes annual donations and grants totaling at least 2% of its pre-tax earnings to local communities. These funds aid in the improvement of workforce development, boost early childhood education, mitigate poverty and support nonprofit organizations.