Hospital Donates to Buddy Pack Program

Sullivan County Memorial Hospital

Buddy Packs are pre-packaged bags with a variety of food each week — with items like easy-to-make meals, cereal and peanut butter. At upper-level schools, food is discreetly provided through School Pantries instead. Buddy Packs provide food to 7,500 children each week during the academic year, and School Pantries help hundreds more. To reach as many students as possible, The Food Bank works with 185 school partners.

Currently in Sullivan County we have 3 schools that are participating in the Buddy Pack program: Newtown Harris 12, Milan C2 19, and Green City 16 = 47 total buddy packs distributed.

How much does it cost for one student to receive the buddy pack during the school year? Currently the cost for one buddy pack is $270 for a student to receive this for the entire year. We increased this price due to COVID and bringing in a third party to help assembly those packs. The food changes from week to week and is designed by a nutritionist. This program has been serving students for 17 years.

School Pantries are a growing part of Children’s Programs at The Food Bank. These sites are set up wherever schools have space – often closets, sometimes trophy cases or storage cabinets. School Pantries allow students of any age a choice in the items they take home. Since food insecurity doesn’t happen in a bubble, School Pantries also have the added benefit of ensuring kids and their families have meals and more to help address their nutritional needs. That means home environments that are happier and healthier for all, and more conducive to learning and growing for kids.

How can someone make a donation to the children’s programs? For more information on how you can help feed local students please visit www. sharefoodbringhope.org

