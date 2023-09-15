Lady Rams Fall to Clark County 

The Schuyler County Lady Rams tallied six hits on the road at Kahoka on Wednesday, September 6, as they took on Clark County.

The visiting Lady Rams score first after Lady Indian pitcher Ava McKay walked Ava Akers. Akers stole second base, and Maddy Fowler bunted out, sending Akers to third. Akers scored on a single by Florence Lusher.

Clark County tied the game in the bottom of the first, and added a run in the second inning. A six-run third inning for Clark COunty put the game out of reach for the Lady Rams.

Clark County added a run in the fourth, and Schuyler County got on the board again in the fifth. Delaynie Ruths singled, and Sidney Aeschliman grounded out, moving Ruths to second. Akers struck out, and Ruths stole third base. Fowler singled, driving Ruths home for the second Lady Ram run.

Clark County added three more runs in the bottom of the fifth to take the 12-2 win in five innings.

Raina Small pitched two innings for Schuyler County, giving up seven hits and five runs. Ruths closes for the Lady