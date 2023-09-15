Ladycats Turn Back Lady Tigers To Claim Championship

The final contest of the day had number 1 seed, Milan Ladycats vs Brashear Lady Tigers, number 2 seed for the 9th annual championship battle. This year the weather would not be an issue. It was a splendid day for softball and a great way to conclude the tournament 1vs 2 seeded teams.

Milan grabbed an early lead, only to see Brashear battle back to knot the contest 3-3 at the end of 3 full innings.

The Ladycats rallied for 3 in the fourth and held on for a 6-4 Championship victory. Milan ended up stranding 8 bases, runners, Brashear 3. Milan had 2 errors, Brashear had 4, 3 in the deciding fourth inning.

Emerson Pauley went the distance for Milan scattering 5 hits, walking only 2, using 85 pitches in 5 innings, 51 for strikes., allowing 4 runs, 2 Milan miscues, striking out 7 batters.

Maddie Moots was the starter for the Brashear Lady Tigers, going 2 innings, before giving way to Marissa Memann.

In the top of the first, Aubrey Borgmeyer reached on a Ladycat error, and another miscue saw her advance to second. A passed ball put Aubrey at third with 1 out. Lacey Fisher hammered a fly ball to left field. An attempted tag to score was nullified as the runner left to soon, resulting in a double play.

Amy Pickering got things going for the Ladycats in the bottom of the first as she walked, stole second, and third. With 1 out Emerson walked and Delaney Banner became the courtesy runners, Delaney promptly stole second. Both scored as Danika slapped a double to right field. Danika took third on a passed bass and scored on a sharp single to left field by Keagan. After 1 inning 3-0 Milan.

Brashear went down 1-2-3 in the second. Mya led off the Milan second with a smash to right center and she galloped her way to third with a solid triple. With 1 out Amy walked and Annamarie loaded the bases with a bunt. Just what the screaming Ladycats had hoped for, loaded bases, less than 2 out with power hitters 3 and 4 coming to the plate to open the game up. This time the Brashear hurler sat the Ladycat slugger down on strikes, leaving the bases full.

The Lady Tigers countered by scoring 3 runs and knotting the game 3 to 3. A one-out walk to Bailee Crandall, a passed ball, a single by Paige Stutsman, put runners at the corners. Paige took off for second on a steal attempt, the throw down was cut off and relayed to home, but not in time as Bailee scored. A single to center by Aubrey brought home Paige. With two out a key single by Lacey Fischer, brought home Aubrey to tie the contest.

Milan had the bases loaded, no outs in the bottom of the third. Delaney reached on a Brashear error, advanced to third on singles from Keagan and Avery. After a strikeout, Avery was picked off first but Delaney failed to score from third. Another strikeout ended the rally, keeping the score tied 3-3.

Top of the fourth saw Brashear’s Tayla Garlock reach on a 2 out single, but a strikeout ended the inning. Emerson struck out the side. Milan went to work in the fourth. Amy singled to right and an error put her at second. Anna had a successful, sweet bunt, putting runners at the corners. Anna stole second, the overthrow put her at third and Amy scored. An infield single by Danika brought home Anna. Danika scored on another Lady Tiger error, 6-3 Milan.

Brashear rallied for 1 in the fifth. Paige Stutsman walked with 1 out Maddie Moots singled, and Paige scored on a ground out by Lacey Fischer. Another ground out closed the scoring and time ran out. Milan 6, Brashear 4.

Danika Shepherd led the way going 2 for 3, scoring 2 runs, one double, 3 rbis.

Keagan Eddy was 3 for 3, 1 rbi.

Annamarie Smith was 2 for 3, perfect bunts to get on base, 1 run scored, 1 stolen base.

Amy was 1 for 1, 2 runs scored, 2 walks, 2 stolen bases.

Avery Pickering was 1 for 3.

Mya Pauley was 1 for 2, a triple, 1 walk.

Emerson had 1 walk.

Marian had 1 walk.