 Scott Named To  “50 Missourians You Should Know” List 

Mike Scott of Kahoka has been included in Ingram’s magazine’s “50 Missourians You Should Know” list for 2023, in their August issue. The Kansas City-based business magazine recognizes business and community leaders from across Missouri

“Especially gratifying are the numbers of exceptional leadership figures who hail from Missouri’s rural areas, demonstrating that the Show-Me State is a crucible of success, no matter what corner of it you call home,” the publication said.

Below is the feature as it appeared in Ingram’s.

Reprinted with permission.