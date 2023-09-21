Murry Honored as Administrator of the Year

The Missouri Health Care Association has named Knox County Nursing Home Administrator Katlind Murry as the 2023 David Duncan Administrator of the Year. The honor was announced during the MHCA Annual Conference held the last week in August in Branson, MO. Murry was also honored during a surprise party at the Knox County Nursing Home on Friday afternoon, September 1. She is shown in the center of the photo surrounded by family and KCNH staff. They are: (back row/left to right) Bailey Couch, RN Director of Nursing; Amy Dopheide, RN MDS Coordinator; Rex Osborn, Maintenance Director; Amber English, RN Assistant Director of Nursing; Ron Raney, Katlinds father; Grace Gillaspy, employee of KCNH; (front row) Aubree Housewright, daughter of Katlind; KCNH Administrator Katlind Murry; Alex Crook, son of Katlind; and Linda Raney, mother of Katlind. Photo by Echo Menges