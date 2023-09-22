Submitted by Julie Blessing

The Schuyler County Student Council is gearing up for “A Night in Hollywood” this Friday, September 22nd. Plans are underway for a great week in the high school.

The spirit days have been set and we encourage the community to play along at their places of business if they wish this week. Tuesday, September 19th is Adam Sandler Day. Adam Sandler is notorious for wearing baggy and loose fitting clothing and so the kids will be following in his steps and wearing pajamas and baggy clothes on Tuesday.

Wednesday, September 20th the theme day is based on this summer’s box office hit movie– Barbie. Students can dress as Barbie or Ken on Wednesday.

Thursday, September 21st we will behosting a school wide favorite…The Battle of the Classes. This tradition has been around for a number of years and the theme for the day is “Show Some Class.” Each grade level has been assigned a color to represent their grade. The spirit day theme for

Friday, September 22nd is Friday Night Lights. Everyone should pile on as much maroon and gold as possible and plan to support the Mighty Rams.

Taking a closer look at our week, on Tuesday, we will kick off our school wide scavenger hunt. The teachers will be hiding tiny Hollywood themed items throughout the school everyday and the grade that finds the most items by Friday will win a prize that is organized by the student council.

On Thursday, we will head to the football field after lunch where a battle of all the classes will be happening. Games involved in the Battle of the Classes include a volleyball tournament, a kickball tournament, a corn hole tournament, Bingo, egg toss, scavenger hunt, tug o war, softball throw, football throw, field goal kick, and a 4×100 meter race. When students are not participating in their event they are busy cheering on their classmates. Athletic Director Chris Prewitt announces the entire event from the crow’s nest and the teachers try to make it a special day for the entire student body. The FFA will be selling pop and snacks during the Battle of the Classes as well.

Friday morning provides four hours of furious float building. Each grade level is assigned a spot around the school campus to build a float. In recent years this competition has really ramped up and I think spectators of the parade will be able to see the amount of effort the classes put into their floats. These floats are judged and the winner will be announced at the football game.

After lunch on Friday, K-12 will have a pep rally at 12:15. The cheerleaders organize this event and the public is welcome to attend. School will dismiss at 1:20 on Friday and students will make their way to Lancaster for a 2:30 parade. Any community member who would like to enter the parade is asked to call the school this week. (660-956-4125)

Friday night is the culmination of an exciting school week. Your Schuyler County Rams will take on the Paris Coyotes in a conference match

up at 7:00 pm. This year’s homecoming king and queen coronation will be held during halftime of the game. Following coronation, the Schuyler County Rams Marching Band will be performing their field show. At the conclusion of the game, the very special homecoming dance will be held in the high school commons. The booster club is donating pizza for the dance and the student council is donating soda. Coach Prewitt will be the DJ for the event and many area businesses have donated items to be used as door prizes for the attending students. The dance wraps up at 11:00 pm.

We are very much looking forward to a fun and eventful week. Please come out and support our students. Go Rams!