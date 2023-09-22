Circle H Auto Celebrates Grand Opening

Submitted by Jacquelyn Perez

MILAN, MO-The Milan Chamber of Commerce (MCC) conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony & joined Circle H Auto for their Grand Opening in Milan on August 17, 2023. Circle H Auto, LLC newly established will be serving the Milan area and is located at 1101 South Pearl Street in Milan.

“I’ve always had a vision of running my own shop. Having used cars for sale and to help the community. I’m proud to have this opportunity to provide these services for my customers. I’m excited for the future and what it will bring.”, Colby Hoermann.

“We are excited to welcome new businesses to the Milan Chamber of Commerce and know that Circle H Auto will be a great addition to the Milan Community,” said Brittani Maulsby, MCC President. “We are excited to celebrate Circle H Auto, LLC and look forward to working with them and all MCC Business Members for years to come.”