Homecoming King and Queen Crowned By Editor | September 22, 2023 Hugh Baker and Makynlee Jack are the Scotland County Homecoming King and Queen. Posted in Corporate Featured Stories, Memphis Democrat Related Posts A Night In Hollywood September 22, 2023 Circle H Auto Celebrates Grand Opening September 22, 2023 Missouri Farm Family for Sullivan County Honored at State Fair September 22, 2023 Community Celebrates 26 Years of the Scotland County Health and Fitness Center September 22, 2023 Tigers Take Down Salisbury on Homecoming Night! September 21, 2023