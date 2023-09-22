Missouri Farm Family for Sullivan County Honored at State Fair

University of Missouri Extension

Milan, Mo. ― David and Kathleen Hauser and family of Green City were among the families honored during the 66th annual Missouri Farm Family Day, Aug. 14 at the Missouri State Fair.

The Hauser family was selected as the Sullivan County Missouri Farm Family by University of Missouri Extension in Sullivan County and the local Farm Bureau. The family includes Henry who is currently a sophomore and Hugh is a 6th grader attending Green City R-1 in Green City, MO. Each year, the fair sets aside a day to recognize farm families from across the state that are active in their communities, involved in agriculture, and/or participate in local outreach and extension programs such as 4-H or FFA.

The Hauser family operates a 1500-acre farm raising black angus cow-calf pairs, back grounding angus yearlings and operate a feed business store with cattle feed and sell short line agricultural equipment.

David currently serves as president of Sullivan County Extension Council. David, Kathleen and their sons Henry and Hugh are actively involved in the Sullivan County 4-H program.

The annual event is sponsored by five partner agencies: the Missouri Farm Bureau; the Missouri Department of Agriculture; the Missouri State Fair Commissioners; the MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources; and MU Extension.

The event showcases the impact that Missouri farm families have on the economy and heritage of the state, said Missouri State Fair Director Mark Wolfe. “These families are involved in agriculture activities in their communities and are active participants in local outreach and extension. As the premier showcase for Missouri agriculture, the Missouri State Fair is most certainly the appropriate place to celebrate these families.”