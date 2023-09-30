Evening at the Museum to be Held in Memphis

Downing House Museum

Directors of the Downing House Museum Complex will be hosting the “Evening at the Museum” event on Friday, October 6, and Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. The grounds will be illuminated by lantern light, and guests will move to different locations on the Complex grounds to see the performances.

Located on the Complex grounds are the Downing House, Boyer House, Depot, the Carriage House, the Summer Kitchen, and the Barnett Statue.

The Memphis Community Players and many others are busily preparing for the “Evening at the Museum” event. The history of Scotland County comes alive through colorful stories shared by ten characters from the past as portrayed by members of the MCP. Mr. William Downing will welcome patrons, and there will be several new characters and a couple of familiar favorites (Ella Ewing and Tom Horn), as well.

Tickets are $5 each and will be sold at the Memphis Theatre box office prior to the performance. Box office hours are 11:00 to 2:00 on September 28, 29, and October 4, 5, 6. Tickets may be reserved by calling 660-465-2277 during those hours. Tickets are limited to one hundred twenty (120) people for each evening’s performance. Admission is free for students ages 12 and younger compliments of Exchange Bank of Northeast Missouri with a paid adult admission.

Come and meet a few of the “former residents” of Scotland County. Cookies and wassail will be served following the event.