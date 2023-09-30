Homecoming 2023 Wraps Up with a Win

Submitted by Julie Blessing

What a fun time was had at Schuyler County Schools this past week! There were many events that added to the excitement of this year’s Hollywood themed homecoming week. The 7th grade class won the week-long scavenger hunt by finding the most hidden movie items throughout the school . Thursday’s Battle of the Classes saw some fierce competition between the classes with the Senior Class coming out on top when the scores were tabulated. Friday morning the classes were busy building and decorating their floats. At 12:15 on Friday we had an energetic pep rally in the gym that was full of music, cheers, and fun games. School dismissed at 1:15 and the students headed to Lancaster to finish assembling their floats before they were judged at 2:00. A group of retired teachers were the judges and they chose the 8th grade banner as the winning parade banner. The results of the float competition were; 1st place Seniors, 2nd place Juniors, and 3rd place Freshmen. Kickoff was at 7:00 vs the Paris Coyotes and during halftime the homecoming queen was crowned as Ava Akers and the king was crowned as Mayson Humphrey. The band performed their field show and the varsity cheerleaders performed many special cheers. The Schuyler Rams won their game 74-30. We had a great dance following the game with almost 100 students in attendance. The DJ was Coach Prewitt and the kids danced the night away. Free pizza for the students was donated by the Booster Club and pop was donated by the Student Council. Several local businesses including Kafe Kingdom, Denita Homer, Westerns Meat Market, and Casey’s General Store, donated door prizes for the students who attended the dance. The Schuyler R-1 Student Council would like to thank everyone who supported the school during this wonderful week of homecoming.