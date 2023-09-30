Indians Fall To State-Ranked South Shelby

The Clark County Indians knew they’d have their hands full with state-ranked and undefeated South Shelby on Friday night.

The Indians knew that the Cardinals would pound out yards on the ground, but they really had no answer for the one-two punch of Kendal Hammond and Cameron Wiseman.

South won the coin toss and took first possession, the methodically drove to score, with Hammond running the ball from 19 yards out. The conversion was added by Chase Moellring, and the Cardinals took an early 8-0 lead.

Clark punted on their first possession, and South Shelby would turn the ball over on downs on their next possession.

The Indians would score late in the first quarter on a six-yard run by quarterback Chayce Webster. The two-point attempt failed, and with 42 seconds left in the first, Clark County trailed 8-6.

Hammond added another Cardinal touchdown early in the second quarter. The conversion failed, and South took a 14-6 lead.

Konner Westercamp posted an impressive return on the kickoff, and Clark County started at the 47-yard line. An interception ended that drive, and gave South the ball near midfield.

The Cardinals picked up four first downs on their scoring drive, capped by a Hammond run from five yards out. Hammond also carried the conversion, and South too a 22-6 lead with 3:46 left in the half.

The Indians turned the ball over again with a fumble, giving South a short field to work with. Moellring connected with Owen Stueve on a 51 yard pass touchdown to put the Cardinals up 30-6.

Clark County added a second touchdown with just 14 seconds left, when Webster connected with Koy Nixon. Webster ran the conversion, and at the half, South Shelby led Clark County 30-14.

An interception ended Clark Countys’ opening drive of the second half, and South tacked on two third quarter touchdowns to pull ahead 44-14.

Later in the game, the Indians got two breaks, with Austin Day and Avery Biggerstaff each recovering Cardinal fumbles, but the final score would stand at 44-14.

South Shelby had almost twice as many yards on the ground as Clark County, 340-173. Clark County edged them in passing yards 99-82, and the Indians turned the ball over six times.

Jonny Shinn led the Indians rushing with 86 yards. Colin Hunziker was the leading Indian receiver with 36 yards.