Memory of Luke Brown Honored at Wyaconda Antique Tractor Pull

Submitted Delores Jean Durant

The Wyaconda Pulling Family lost two very valuable members with the death of Dennis Perry on March 6th and Luke A. Brown on June 9th. On August 27th we chose to honor the memory of Luke.

Luke was the son of Jennifer and Doug Folker. He was dedicated to pulling as this was one of his many passions. They say some boys are just born with tractors in their soul and boy was that true for Luke. Luke’s life revolved around tractors. His enthusiasm for tractors and pulling began at a young age. Two days following his birth in Memphis MO he attended his very first tractor pull. In his toddler years Luke could be found playing in the dirt at tractor pulls with nothing else but …tractors. By age 4 years of age Luke showed a desire to begin pulling himself and he did just that as he participated in his first pedal pull. 3 years later his desire for pedal tractor puling would take him all the way to state in which he won and advanced on to nationals in South Dakota.

Year 8 of life for this kid brought him his very own pulling tractor. John Steele, Luke’s grandfather, purchased an Allis Chalmers WD 45 at a farm sale to which Luke was quick to enter in his first pull which happens to be this event 11 years ago in 2012. Luke’s passion for pulling and the love for competition developed over the next several years until his cousin, Jackson Steele, became of age to begin pulling. At this point Luke turned over the wheel to Jackson and let him try his hand in pulling. Shortly after this Luke couldn’t give up pulling so he began pulling Doug’s WD 45. Luke and Jackson pulled alongside each other in the same farm class and this began a friendly rivalry between these two of who was going to win. There was several years of this fun and alternation of who would win.

In August of 2019 Luke was finally able to purchase his very own Allis Chalmers WD which was purchased at McAfee Auction and happened to be his great-grandpa Robert Smith’s. Throughout the following years Luke took pride in that tractor and decided to take on the project of restoration. With Grandpa John’s and Doug’s help they went through every inch of that tractor. Unfortunately, Luke was unable to see the completion of this project as COVID had delayed the arrival of the tires from Titan as well as his attention to his other hobbies that he enjoyed, such as his career at FS, his girlfriend Gracie, his loving family and his devotion to farming and cattle.

Luke was always competitive but never shied away from hard work or helping competitors. Luke could be found helping others hook, put on weights, and everything in between that would help someone in any way.