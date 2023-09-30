Missouri Press Association Honors NEMOnews Media Group with 19 Awards

NEMOnews Media Group newspapers received 19 awards in the Missouri Press Association’s 2023 Better Newspaper Contest. The awards were announced during the awards luncheon at the annual convention on Saturday.

The Media received three first-place awards:

•Best Overall Design, going to Mike Scott, Elsa Besler and Emily Redding

•Best Photo Illustration, going to Mike Scott for “Teacher Shortage”

•Best Online Newspaper or Website, going to Mike Scott and Elsa Besler

In addition, Emily Bontrager won a second-place award in the Best Story About History category, for “Historical Restoration At St. Patrick Cemetery”.

A third-place award in the “Best Health Story” category went to Mike Scott for “Keokuk Hospital To Close”.

The Edina Sentinel earned two first-place awards:

•Best News Photograph, going to Echo Menges for “Dive Training”

•Best Photo Package, by Echo Menges for “Façade Collapses”

The Edina Sentinel also received several other awards. Menges earned a second-place award in the Best News Story category for “Commission NEMO Wind Project, and a second-place Best Photo Package for “Patrol Dive Team”. In the Community Service Category, the Sentinel earned a second-place award for it’s NEMO Sunshine Law Training, with credit given to Echo Menges, Mike Scott, Sue Scott and Emilie Rumble.

In the Best Headline Writing category, Echo Menges earned a second-place award. Menges also got a third-place award for Best Front Page, and a third-place award in the Best News Story category for “Buildings Collapse”, and a third-place in the Best Breaking News category for “Devasting House Fire”. The Sentinel’s final award was a third-place Best News Photograph by Menges for “Fiery Crash”.

The Memphis Democrat picked up three awards. In the Best Investigative Reporting category, Echo Menges and Mike Scott earned a second-place award for “Turmoil At Scotland County Hospital”. The same story garnered Menges a second-place award in the Multi-Media Reporting category. A series titled “Nursing Home Closure” earned Menges a third place award in the Best News of Feature Series category.

Finally, the Shelby County Herald earned a third-place award in the “Best Investigative Reporting” category, for its coverage of “Sodomy Alleged at Shelbyville Daycare”, with credit given to Marlana Smith and Echo Menges.

“We’re very pleased to be recognized for all the hard work our staff does,” said NEMOnews Media Group publisher Mike Scott. “Quality journalism is very important in every community, and it’s our responsibility and our honor to provide the best newspapers we can for the communities we serve. I want to thank our readers and advertisers for their support.”