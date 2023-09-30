White Honored During Naval Change of Command

M. White Honored as Prospective Commodore

During Naval Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony

Submitted by Carol White

On 08 September 2023, a Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony took place at the National Naval Aviation Museum Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida.

This formal and impressive ceremony is designed to strengthen respect for authority, which is vital to any military organization. The heart of the ceremony is the formal reading of official orders by the relieving officer to the officer being relieved.

The Official Party arrived followed by a Parade of Colors and the National Anthem. Lieutenant Jason N. Dillon, CHC, USN gave the invocation followed by opening remarks from Captain Kenneth R. Russell, USN and the guest speaker Rear Admiral Donald “DQ” Quinn, USN (ret.).

A Reading of the Orders and Change of Command followed with remarks from Captain Douglas M. White. Rear Admiral Richard Brophy, Chief of Naval Air Training presented certificates. Captain Kenneth E. Russell, USN Commodore, Training Air Wing SIX gave retirement remarks. Captain Scott Janik, USN presided over the Passing of the Flag (Old Glory), followed with The Watch by AFCM Terrence Pinnock, Captain Russell and Family with Piping Ashore, and Lieutenant Jason N. Dillon, CHC, USN closing the ceremony with the Benediction.

A native of Edina, Missouri, CAPT White graduated with merit from the United States Naval Academy in 2000 with a Batchelor of Science degree in Marine Engineering. He earned his wings of gold as a Naval Flight Officer in January of 2002.

CAPT White completed his first sea tour with the World Famous Black Ravens of Electronic Attack Squadron ONE THREE FIVE (VAQ-135) onboard USS NIMITZ (CVN-68). He completed two deployments of support of OPERATION IRAQI FREEDOM. He earned the Louis “Seadog” Fodor Junior Officer Leadership Award for his leadership within Electronic Attack Wing in 2006.

CAPT White graduated from the EA-6B Prowler Weapons School en route to Air Test and Evaluation Squadron NINE (VX-9). At VX-9 her served as the Operational Test Director of the EA-18G Growler aircraft. Directing all aspects of its Operational Evaluation.

He then returned to the fleet in 2009 with the Scorpions of electronic Attack Squadron ONE THREE TWO (VAQ-132) as the Training Officer, and was named Electronic Attack Wing Pacific EA-18G Training Officer of the Year for 2010. He deployed in 2010 to Al Asad, Iraq in support of OPERATION NEW DAWN and then to Aviano, Italy flying combat missions in support of OPERATION ODYSSEY DAWN and UNIFIELD PROTECTOR in Libya. CAPT White was awarded the Airborne Electronic Attack Excellence Award in 2011 for his tactical use of the EA-18G over Libya.

Upon his return from Italy, he transferred once again to the Black Ravens in 2011, this time as a Department Head, serving as Logistics Officer and Maintenance Officer. He completed a deployment to Bagram, Afghanistan flying the growler in combat operations as part of OPERATION ENDURING FREEDOM.

CAPT White graduated from the U.S. Army Command and General staff College in 2014 earning a Masters of Military Arts and Sciences degree in Modern Military History. During his tenure at Leavenworth, he was selected as an Art of War Scholar.

In 2014 CAPT White was assigned to the U.S. Strategic Command. First to the Nuclear Operations WATCH (J3-NW) as a Nuclear Strike Advisor and then to the J-8 Advanced Programs Office. In the J-* CAPT White directed the development of Third Offset strategies, specifically the Global Operations Innovations Initiative.

In 2017, CAPT White reported again to the Scorpions of VAQ- 132 as their Executive Officer deploying to Turkey in support of OPERATION INHERENT RESOLVE. In 2018 he assumed command of the Scorpions and in 2019 led them on a Western Pacific deployment in multiple locations. In July 2020 he reported to the U.S. Strategic Command where he served as Chief of the Secretariat of the Joint Staff (J-)) and then Director of the Joint Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations Cell (J-3). He is currently the Prospective Commodore of Training Wing Six (TRAWING 6) aboard NAS Pensacola.

CAPT White has accumulated over 2,500 hours in the EA-6B Prowler and EA-18G Growler aircraft as well as nearly 200 arrested landings. He has flown more than 130 combat missions in support of Operations IRAQI FREEM, NEW DAWN, ODYSSEY DAWN, UNIFIED PROTECTOR, INHERENT RESOLVE, and ENDURING FREEDOM. His decorations include the Defense Meritorious Service Medal (2 awards), Meritorious Service Medal, Strike/Flight Air Medal, Navy, and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (3 awards), Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal and multiple unit, service, and campaign awards.

CAPT White is the son of Robert and Carol White of Edina, Missouri.