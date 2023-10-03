Buddy Pack Bingo on Sunday, October 15!: Help Provide Meals to Children in the Community

By Emily Bontrager

On Sunday, October 15, the Kahoka State Bank is sponsoring a fun afternoon of Bingo at the Clark County R-1 High School. Bingo will begin at 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon and the doors to the school will be opened at 1:00 p.m.

All of the proceeds from this event will go towards a great cause in the community, the Clark County Buddy Pack Program.

The Buddy Pack Program helps provide meals and snacks to students at local elementary schools across the state. The Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri started the Buddy Pack Program in 2005 and this program is beneficial to many schools in Missouri.

According to the Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri’s 2022 accomplishment report, Clark County had 11, 253 lbs. of food that went to the Buddy Pack Program for Black Hawk Elementary and Running Fox Elementary last year.

The Buddy Packs are given to children at both elementary schools, so the kids can take food home at the end of each school week. The packs have food items like cereal, peanut butter, and other food items that are easy to make. Parents sign their children up at the beginning of the school year for this program.

Kristy Vreeland and Chelsi Nye, who both work at Kahoka State Bank, have helped organize the Buddy Pack Bingo fundraiser. The goal for this event is to help with funding the Buddy Pack Program and providing the children with full Buddy Packs for the whole school year. According to Vreeland, the cost to feed one child for an entire school year is $270.

“A lot of kids in this community don’t have the means to have the food and so they provide food in backpacks for them to take home to fill that void,” Vreeland said.

“The Buddy Pack Program provides over 100 kids with this food every year for the school year.”

According to Vreeland the Kahoka State Bank has been a sponsor for the Buddy Pack Program before, but they wanted to do something else to help get the community more involved.

“There are a lot of people out there that do not know what the Buddy Pack Program does, so the Bingo is to bring more awareness to it and bring more funds to Clark County,” Vreeland said.

“Unfortunately, Clark County always falls short on the amount of money that they need. It’s going to cost around roughly $30,000 to feed these kids for the school year.”

Tickets for the Buddy Pack Bingo can be purchased for $10, which includes 10 games of Bingo. Prepaid tickets are on sale until October 8th and tickets can be purchased at any of Kahoka State Bank locations in Kahoka or Wayland. Tickets may also be purchased on the day of the event at the high school.

Along with playing Bingo, the public can also bid on silent auction items that have been donated by many businesses and community members. There are plenty of items to bid on, including wreaths, baskets, hats, shirts, and much more!

The Kahoka State Bank will also be serving Walking Tacos, drinks, and desserts Sunday afternoon. All of the proceeds from the food, Bingo, and silent auction will help benefit local kids in the community.

The Kahoka State Bank is still taking donations for the Buddy Pack Program. You can bring monetary donations to any bank location or gift certificates, baskets, or any other items people would like to donate to the silent auction. You can call the bank at 660-727-3386 and ask for Kristy Vreeland or Chelsi Nye for more information.

Don’t miss out on helping provide Buddy Pack meals for the school year for local kids. Stop in at one of the Kahoka State Bank locations and buy a ticket to play Bingo and join in on the fun on Sunday, October 15!

“We know Clark County rallies behind its kids, so we are hoping this will be a good turnout,” Vreeland said.

“Come join us, come play Bingo!”