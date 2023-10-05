CJ’s Basement Bakery Open in Edina

Knox County Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Bosch (right) is shown with CJ Newkirk in front of CJ’s Basement Bakery on Friday, September 15, 2023, for a ribbon cutting celebrating the new business at 502 North Baker Street inn Edina. CJ offers an assortment of baked goods including cinnamon rolls, pies, cookies, cakes, cupcakes, muffins, brownies, rolls, and more with free delivery in Edina and elsewhere once per month. The bakery is open every Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and orders are usually ready within an hour. Call (660)216-5228 for more information. Photo by Echo Menges