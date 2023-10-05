Knox County Celebrates National 4-H Week Oct. 1-7

By Crystal Murr, Knox County 4-H YPA

4-H is a fantastic organization that brings together youth, families, and caring adults to foster personal growth, community involvement, and lasting friendships. Each year, National 4-H Week is celebrated by millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni coming together to promote the many positive youth development opportunities offered by 4-H. “I love 4-H” is this year’s theme and it celebrates 4-H as one family with many hearts and smiles.

4-H provides opportunities for youth to find their spark by providing educational opportunities, caring mentors, and service-learning opportunities. Youth choose their own path and are guided by volunteers with similar passions.

Knox County 4-H will observe National 4-H Week this year by highlighting some of the inspirational 4-H youth in our community who are working tirelessly to support each other and their communities.

“I cannot express how much I love Missouri 4-H’s members, volunteers, families, faculty and staff,” says Lupita Fabregas, Sr. Program Director of Missouri 4-H. “We are truly one big family with many passionate individuals who are committed to personal growth, leadership, and making a positive impact in our world.”

Fabregas challenges each member and volunteer to show their 4-H spirit during National 4-H week and recruit at least one new member for their 4-H family. Missouri 4-H has a broad range of project topics and delivery methods to ensure that there is an opportunity for all Missouri youth to participate in 4-H.

Knox County 4-H has a range of activities planned to promote and celebrate National 4-H Week this year. In addition to the annual flag raising and signing of the proclamation at the courthouse, there will be games and STEM activities throughout the week, as well as public speaking opportunities for this year’s Royalty.

Knox County third graders will participate in one of the most anticipated events of National 4-H Week every year, the 4-H STEM Challenge. In 2023, National 4-H Council partnered with Cornell University, the University of Illinois, Utah State University and West Virginia University to create the Power Protectors STEM challenge kit. This kit is ideal for youth to spark an interest in STEM and inspire real-world actions. Power Protectors focuses on renewable energy providing youth the fundamental knowledge of sustainable power sources, the energy people use on a daily basis and the importance of using energy wisely.

“National 4-H Week is always an exciting time in Knox County,” exclaims Crystal Murr, 4-H Youth Program Associate. “As we wrap up the summer, we reflect on all the hard work and effort our youth and volunteers put into their projects, including the new fairgrounds, and we look forward to keeping the momentum going. We appreciate the continued support of our great community!”

In Knox County, more than two in every five youth between the ages of 5 and 18 participated in a University of Missouri Extension 4-H youth development program this year and we expect participation to continue to increase. In addition to the traditional community club experience, and seasonal programs such as Embryology and the 4-H STEM Challenge, we are now offering 4-H SPIN Clubs and 4-H SNAC Clubs. For more information on how you can share your talents with youth in your community, contact the Knox County Extension office at 660-397-2179.

To learn more about how you can get involved, visit https:/4h.missouri.edu/

About 4-H

More than 55,000 members strong, Missouri 4-H is an active, dynamic organization of young people who are learning, growing and preparing to be the leaders of today and tomorrow – making a real difference in their community, country and world. 4-H is the youth development program of the University of Missouri and the nation’s Cooperative Extension System. For more information on Missouri 4-H, visit 4h.missouri.edu.