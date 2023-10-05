Laclede Farmer Named Missouri Corn Chairman

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Matt Lambert of Laclede, Missouri stepped into the role of Missouri Corn Merchandising Council (MCMC) chairman effective October 1, 2023. Elected during the organization’s August board meeting, Lambert succeeded Brent Hoerr of Palmyra, Missouri.

Lambert previously served the state’s growers as MCMC vice chairman, secretary, and treasurer, as well as Missouri Corn Growers Association secretary/treasurer. Lambert also represents corn farmers nationally, volunteering his time with the National Corn Growers Association Stewardship Action Team and U.S. Grains Council Trade Policy Advisory Team.

“The great thing about the corn checkoff is that while Missouri is a very diverse state, we all have one main goal in common – to grow markets for our nation’s top crop,” noted Lambert. “Missouri Corn understands that goal and looks beyond the kernel when promoting corn markets here at home and across the globe.”

Lambert continued, “By working with partners like the U.S. Grains Council, we can add value here at home by increasing demand for not just corn, but ethanol, and distillers grains and creating new markets worldwide. There’s a growing opportunity to highlight the work farmers are doing to improve practices and sustainability. And those efforts are being recognized through ethanol demand as other countries look to improve their own environmental efforts. By sharing those practices, MCMC is opening new doors for our products.”

The MCMC board of directors is comprised of 14 farmers elected from across the state. This volunteer board was formed in 1984 with the passage of a corn checkoff and is committed to market development, research, and education. To learn more about the corn industry in Missouri, visit www.mocorn.org