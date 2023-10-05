Meadowlark Creamery Welcomes Visitors

By Echo Menges

Meadowlark Creamery in Baring opened their doors for their first open house sinced opening in July of 2022.

The Nolt family has been busy readying the business for established customers and welcoming new ones on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

“When we first opened we had the ice cream and some of our decor items, but we did not have the milk at the beginning,” said co-manager Marvin Nolt who handles the daily operations with his wife Rhoda.

“We were working at this place for quite a while before we ever got started,” said Rhoda.

The Nolt family has figured out a way to bring their dairy products directly to customers by opening Meadowlark Creamery where they offer milk and butter produced at their farm near Memphis, MO, and processed at the creamery.

The Nolt Dairy Farm has about 70 head of the dairy cows, and the milk they produce is certified organic. They offer A2A2 milk as well at the creamery, which is easier to digest than milks typically carried at big box grocery stores.

“People can have the milk directly from the dairy farm to their table and avoid the corporate in-between. It’s a little more direct to the customer,” said Nolt. “My dad (Curvin Nolt) was a dairy farmer since he was 20. He’s in his 60’s now. He started in Pennsylvania and moved out here in 1991. A couple years ago, my borther took over the farm and we could put more into doing this. My dad is the owner and we’re the coordinators.”

A special display window gives customers a chance to see into the processing area of the creamery where the locally produced butter is made.

The family owned and operated business has about six people working at the creamery.

Meadowlark Creamery offers a variety of dairy products including ice cream, milk, raw milk, butter and more. The business just started offering chocolate milk.

The family encourages shopping local by stocking the shelves with local produce, jams, crafts and other products. They have items on their shelves from about a dozen local sellers.

Meadowlark Creamery is open Monday through Saturday with winter hours in effect beginning this week, 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. During the summer, the creamery is open until 8:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.