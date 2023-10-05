Milan C-2 Schools Celebrate Homecoming Week

Homecoming Activities

Submitted by Ali McCully

The 2023 Homecoming theme is “This is US- Milan Throwback” and will take place the week of October 3rd through 6th. The Homecoming game will be played against the South Harrison Bulldogs (Purple and White). The Varsity Cheerleaders have planned theme-related dress up days for students and faculty to participate in all week long leading up to Friday night’s game. Milan businesses can once again compete in the 6th Annual Business Window Decorating Contest, judging will take place on Oct. 4th. The winner will be announced at the pep rally Thursday night and will be presented with a plaque.

This year’s homecoming festivities will be kicked off with a community pep rally on Thursday October 5, 2023 at 7:00 at Cal Hubbard Field. The guest speaker for that evening will be Mr. Audie Hollon. Mr. Hollon is a Milan C-2 Alumni member graduating class of 1974. He was very active as a student which his activities included football, basketball, golf, and band just to name a few. He then attended the College of the Ozarks and played baseball which he was the pitcher. Mr. Hollon graduated from the College of the Ozarks in 1978 with an Art Major, PE minor and also obtained a master degree in Special Education from the Truman State University. Mr. Hollon taught at Milan C-2 from 1979-2009 and is currently the member of the Milan Wildcat Football Chain Gang (2004—present). The Homecoming Queen coronation will also take place that evening.

The parade will begin on Friday October 6, 2023 at 2:00 and will travel the traditional route: starting behind the school, turning north on Market St, and around the square. Participation is encouraged by everyone. The Grand Marshal of this year’s parade will be Audie Hollon. The traditional high school “Battle of the Floats” will take place with the winner’s float being displayed at the right corner of the football field during the homecoming game. Milan Wildcat Football kick off is at 7 pm with the Homecoming Queen and her court taking the field at the half time of the football game.

Please plan to attend and support our Milan Wildcats during this exciting time!