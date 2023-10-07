32nd Annual Parade Of Champions to be Held Oct. 7

On Saturday, October 7, over 20 high school marching bands will descend on Kahoka for the Parade of Champions parade and field show competition.

The 32nd Annual Parade of Champions marching band and field show competition, sponsored by the Clark County R-1 Fine Arts Boosters, will be held Saturday, October 7, 2023 in Kahoka, Missouri.

“We are excited to welcome all of the bands this year for the 32nd Annual Parade of Champions,” commented Carrie Hamner, Fine Arts Boosters president. “ We have all returning bands and should have a fun-filled day of music.”

This year’s competition promises a full schedule of bands.

Marching band fans will have the opportunity to watch several area bands compete as they march down the streets of Kahoka. The parade route will bring bands along the west side of the square and then turn on to Main Street and continue east to the High School.

An Honor Guard will lead the parade, starting at 2:00 pm. Schools marching in the parade this year are: South Shelby High School, Knox County High School, Quincy High School, Davis County Middle School, Quincy Notre Dame High School, Hannibal High School, Schuyler County R-1 Middle School, Schuyler County R-1 High School, Warsaw High School, Keokuk High School, Palmyra R-1 High School, Davis County High School, Highland High School, Highland Junior Highlanders, Putman County High School, Canton Junior High, Canton High School, Clark County R-1 Middle School and the Clark County Marching Indians.

The field show competition will take place at the Clark County High School Activity Field starting at 5:00 pm, with the National Anthem and welcome performed by the combined bands of Clark County Middle School and High School. The field show competition will follow, and the night will end with an exhibition performance by the Clark County Marching Indians’ show, “InPRISMENT”, featuring the music from Stranger Things, Daft Punk, Imogen Heap and Eric Whitacre.

Field show spectators will enjoy music ranging from classical music to musical theater and pop music all for a $7.00 admission price. Students and seniors over 65 are $5.00 and children under 5 are free. Programs will be $5.00.

“This is Fine Arts Boosters biggest fundraiser each year and helps support Clark County’s music and arts programs, “ said Hamner, “We have recently purchased a new enclosed trailer for the marching band as well as instruments, meals and supported the recent trip to New York City.”

Schools competing in this year’s field show competition are: Mt. Pleasant High School, Schuyler County High school, Putnam County High school, South Shelby High School, Highland High School, Iliini West High School, Davis County High School, Keokuk High School, Quincy Senior High, Hannibal High School, Warsaw High School and Quincy Notre Dame High School.

Commemorative T-shirts will be available for purchase and a food concession stand will be open.

“Parade of Champions takes a lot of support from our administration, parents, teachers and community. We wouldn’t be able to successfully hold this event each year without the many people who volunteer their time, skills and knowledge,”stated Hamner.