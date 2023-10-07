Grand Opening of Blueberry Bakery in Lancaster

By Emily Bontrager

A local bakery will be celebrating their Grand Opening on October 12, 13, and 14!

The Blueberry Bakery is owned by Beverly Zimmerman and she is excited to start this new adventure and to have her own bakery in the area.

Beverly, her husband Clinton, and her four children live in Lancaster, Missouri. Beverly has always loved baking, and she has dreamed of opening a bakery for many years.

“What I enjoy the most about baking is probably making food for other people and serving it to them,” Beverly said.

At the end of July, Beverly started renting a small building on the northeast corner of the square in Lancaster, Missouri. The building is small, but it is just right for the business.

Beverly’s husband, Clinton, came up with the name for the bakery, but the name also has a connection to their daughter.

“It kind of has to do with my daughter too. She is ten and has made blueberry muffins for quite a few years already. I have tweaked the recipe just perfect for us to be able to enjoy and she was able to make them all by herself for several years, so the blueberry kind of came from that,” Beverly explained.

For years, Beverly has worked in the food industry and she has mostly worked in restaurants. She was also a manager and owner of The Sweet Shack, which is a food stand that is still open at the Rutledge Flea Market.

The Blueberry Bakery serves a variety of drinks and homemade baked goods for its customers to enjoy.

“We do cold brew coffee drinks with several different flavors. We do a lotus energy drink, that is a plant energy or a healthier energy drink and there are several different flavors of that that we can make,” Beverly said.

“The bakery items, I think our best seller is braided cinnamon rolls. I do filled donuts, those are a baked donut, we don’t do any frying here.”

The bakery also has cookies, pumpkin rolls, dinner rolls, pies, and other items depending on the day.