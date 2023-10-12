By David Sharp

Highland turned in a team score of 405, winning the Clarence Cannon Conference girls’ golf championship in the first year of the Lady Cougar golf program. Sophomore Morgan Crist was the overall Medalist with an 18 hole total of 95.

The Conference meet was held on October 2, 2023 at the Norwoods Golf Course in Hannibal. Centralia was second in the team standings with a 426. Macon took third with a 442.

Monroe City finished fourth with a 467. Brookfield took fifth place with a 481. Palmyra had two golfers compete, including second team all conference senior Ava Weiman.

Morgan Crist was named first team all conference. Freshman Josie Murphy and senior Ali Reed were Highland first team all conference selections. Centralia Senior Bailey Pace and Macon senior Madison Hessell rounded out the 2023 first team all conference squad.

Junior Carli Harland of Macon was second team all conference. Senior Tess Stephens and sophomore Kyla Spickert were Centralia second team all conference golfers. Highland senior Rachel Bringer and junior Natalie Bowen made second team all conference.

Highland team totals and individual performances included Morgan Crist with a front nine total of 47 and a back nine score of 48 for the Medalist Honors total of 95. Josie Murphy tied for third overall with a 53-46 adding up to a 99 for the day. Ali Reed scored a 53-49 for a 102, good for fifth overall.

Natalie Bowen and Rachel Bringer scored 18 hole totals of 109.

Second place Centralia (426) was led by Bailey Pace with a conference second place score of 51-45 for an 18 hole total of 96. Tess Stephens and Kyla Spickert were next for Centralia with 18 hole scores of 108.

Macon finished third as a team with a score of 442. Third place overall Madison Hessell carded a 99. Carli Harland was next for the Tigers with a 105.

Monroe City was fourth overall with a team score of 467. Kyndal Benson scored a 110 on the day.

Brookfield came in fifth as a team with a 481. Maggie Bennett led the Bulldogs with a 110. Candra King competed as an individual from Palmyra. King scored a 59-63 for an 18 hole total of 122.