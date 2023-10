Volunteer firefighters from Knox and Scotland counties are shown paying their respects to retired Baring Fire Chief Richard Witherow. They are shown in full turnout gear standing next to their firetrucks with helmets in hand as the funeral procession passed along Highway K west of the St. Aloysius Cemetery in Baring on Wednesday morning, October 4, 2023. A video of the procession is available on our website, edinasentinel.com. Photo by Echo Menges