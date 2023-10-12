Homecoming Royalty Crowned

The Milan 2023 Homecoming Royalty was crowned at the pep rally on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at the Cal Hubbard field. They are seated in front, Queen Avery Pickering, Candidate-At-Large, daughter of Chris and Melissa Pickering, her escort was Ahmet Niasse, son of Adja Gaye. Second row, left to right: 2022 Homecoming Queen, Mercise Mbombo and escort Alex Marquita. Addison Miller, senior, daughter of Misti Hullinger and Pete and Rebecca Miller. Her escort was Jared Gonzalez, son of Jose Luis and Marisol Gonzalez. The Junior class chose Joshie Hernandez, daughter of Elias and Karen Hernandez. Her escort was Jezlias Cruz, son of Claudia Hernandez. Tori Taylor was the Sophomore candidate, she is the daughter of Nick and Ashlee Taylor. Her escort was Troy Aldridge, son of Brandon and Carla Glidewell. The Freshman candidate was Hailey Trenter, daughter of Robert and Lisa Trenter. Escorting Hailey was Gunner Sims, son of Mike and Samantha Sims. Photo submitted