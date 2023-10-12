Milan Residents Ranked Eighth in Angus Registrations for Missouri During 2023

Submitted by Holly Martin, American Angus Association

Jim and Sherry Brinkley, Milan, ranked as eighth largest in registering the most Angus beef cattle in Missouri with the American Angus Association® during fiscal year 2023, which ended Sept. 30, according to Mark McCully, Association chief executive officer.

Angus breeders across the nation in 2023 registered 300,761 head of Angus cattle. “Our Association members lead the industry in adopting new technology and breeding the most problem-free cattle for their customers,” McCully said. “Cattlemen across the country continue to find registered Angus seedstock are the most profitable option for their herd.”

