Tornado Relief Benefit Fundraiser Held in Edina

By Echo Menges

Knox County resident Becky Davis of Kirksville raised over $11,000 for those impacted by the Baring tornado at an event held at the Knox County Community Center on Saturday afternoon and evening, October 7, 2023.

Davis told The Edina Sentinel she collected over $8,000 in donations through the Build Baring Back silent auction, a live auction, and meal.

A $3,000 donation also came in during the event, according to Davis’ helper Carolyn Snelling.

Donors gave their contributions to Davis who plans to distribute the funds directly to those impacted by the tornado – to those who suffered the most amount of damage to the least amount of damage.

Davis plans to work with Carolyn Snelling of Baring to determine who the funds will be distributed to.

“It will probably be in a week or two,” Becky Davis told The Edina Sentinel.