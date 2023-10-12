Trap Ream Receives Grant from the NRA

The NRA Foundation Awards $10,928.00 to the Green City R-1 FFA Trap Team

NRA Press Release

(Green City, MO) THE NRA Foundation has awarded the Green City R-1 FFA Trap Team a grant totaling $10,928.00 to fund 2 Atlas AT-400 Wobble Base trap throwers, 2 Atlas AT-400 Wheel Carts and 2 Atlas 110 bolt power converters 100 amp. “We are very excited about the Green City Trap Range Improvements for our current and future generations,” said David Hauser, “and pleased that the NRA is making an investment in our community.”

Green City R-1 FFA Trap team has practiced numerous times using the new trap throwers, improving their trap shooting skills getting ready for area, district, and state trap competitions. Without the addition of the new trap throwers, the Green City FFA Trap team would not have advanced onto their first MO State Fall Classic Trap Competition on October 7, 2023 held in Linn Creek, MO.