Bighorn Brigade Performs “The Usual, Joe” Field Show

Submitted by Les Aeschliman

Saturday, September 30th, The Bighorn Brigade of Schuyler County Missouri traveled to Davis County Iowa for their first field show competition of the year. There were 9 bands in competition on this nice but very warm evening. Schuyler was the smallest band and the only class 1A school in attendance.

Schuyler was awarded 1st in class 1A, but overall had the lowest score of the bands in attendance with a score of 59.0. Cardinal, a 2A band, was 1.2 points ahead of Schuyler. Eddyville (72.8) beat out Clark County (70.3) to win class 2A and Oskaloosa, a 3A band, won the evening with a score of 83.8. Oskaloosa also won the Best winds, Best Drumline, and Best Color Guard awards.

While the Bighorn Brigade’s weak area was the color guard (flags) caption (category with an individual judge) the Marching and Maneuvering General effect (M&MGE) caption was the high score of the evening. Meaning, the visual showmanship and storytelling greatly impressed that judge.

The Bighorn Brigade’s 2023 Competitive field show is entitled “The Usual, Joe”. The title is a play off of the regular Joe and ordering “the usual” at your favorite dinner. The story is inspired by Mike Rowe of Dirty Jobs fame. Mike Rowe’s foundation is centered on trades, labor and work ethic. Our main character Joe, Played by Senior percussionist Easton Kimber, is a deli owner. The Marimba Solo represents making sandwiches. Joe works hard and is good at his job, he gets married, has a kid, and lives life through the good times and through the grind before retirement and turning the business over to his son played by Asher Applegate.

Everyone in the Bighorn Brigade has, if not an obvious solo, their own individual responsibilities to the show.

Pictured left to right (ish) Guard Member – Keiley Blaise, Guard and Percussion – Natalie Briney, Guard Member – Orianna Camacho, Clarinet – Karenza Blaise, Percussion – Easton Kimber, Percussion and drum major – Asher Applegate, Baritone – Evianna Aeschliman, Alto Saxophone – Rodrigo Razo, Trumpet and Drum major – Drake Spurgeon, Trombone – Hannah Leftwich, Trombone – Taylor Erwin, Clarinet – Sadie Allen, Tenor Saxophone – Brendon Aeschliman, Trombone and Drum major – Tacey Hill.