Benefit Fundraiser for Alijah Berry and Family This Saturday

By Alicia Berry and Emilie Rumble

The community of Knox County is once again rallying to share the love and support for one of their own, young Alijah Berry whom this week, on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, received a life-saving bone marrow transplant. On Saturday, October 21, 2023, a benefit is set from 5-8 p.m., at the Knox County Community Center which includes a freewill donation pulled pork meal with serving beginning at 5:30 p.m., with Carryout meals available. Live entertainment will be performed by Rockin’ Bob Marty, and there will be a variety of ways to contribute to Alijah throughout a live auction, silent auction bidding for items beginning at 5:00 p.m., which will end at 7:30 p.m., along with a gun raffle. The live auction begins at 8:00 p.m.

Rhonda Strange is the contact for the benefit. Your help in support of Alijah is appreciated and anyone wanting to donate items or volunteer to help with setting up, serving, and cleaning up for the benefit, are encouraged to contact Strange at 660-341- 9330.

The following is an account of young Alijah Berry’s health issues and his journey with AML “Acute Myeloid Leukemia” as told by his mother, Alicia.

Alijah was not feeling good starting on April 15, 2023. He didn’t seem “sick”, but he wasn’t himself. He attended school on April 17 and 18, but something still wasn’t right. We took Alijah to his PCP on April 19, where he tested positive for Influenza B, the respiratory flu. Alijah had absolutely no symptoms of anything “respiratory”, no cough, no congestion. With this positive result, he was home the rest of the week from school. Alijah was to the point of not drinking or eating anything and complained of stomach pain, and he just wanted to lay on the couch and sleep.

On April 22, we took Alijah to the ER at NRMC in Kirksville, where labs and a CT scan were done. Labs came back abnormal where his white blood count and platelets were the most troubling. His CT scan showed an abnormality in his small intestine. He was admitted to the hospital.

Sunday morning, Dr. McIntire met with us and felt an exploratory surgery was necessary. With that being decided, Dr. McIntire and team removed an abnormal spot in Alijah’s small intestine and pieced the small intestine back together. He felt it was Meckel’s Diverticulitis, which is a congenital outpouching or bulge in the lower part of the small intestine. Post-surgery labs did not improve.

From May to August 2023, Alijah received four chemo treatments, with less than a week of home time in between. Alijah kept relapsing and that has put the family where they are today.

After numerous appointments and testing at Barnes Jewish Children’s Hospital, Alijah will be admitted on October 10, 2023, for a harsh round of chemo and then a bone marrow transplant. The transplant is scheduled to take place on October 18, 2023. Alijah’s younger brother Liam will be Alijah’s donor, as Liam is a 10/10 match. They will harvest 30 cc’s of bone marrow from Liam on the morning of October 18, and later that afternoon it will be transplanted into Alijah.

Following transplant, they will spend thirty days in the hospital. Providing things are on track, with the next seventy days spent in an apartment type setting in St. Louis.

A message from the Berry family: We can’t wait to get back to Knox County and see you in the New Year. The entire family is grateful for the love and support shown to the entire family and asking God’s blessing on each and everyone of you.